Upstate rescue squad launches GOFUNDME to stay open

By Published: Updated:
Credit Landrum Rescue Squad
Credit Landrum Rescue Squad

LANDRUM, SC (WSPA) – The last remaining Upstate volunteer rescue squad says their doors could close without upgraded ambulances.

The problem is the Landrum Rescue Squad receives no state or federal assistance, making replacement impossible without the publics help.

The squad started a gofundme page, hoping to raise $40,000 to replace their age ambulances. Without the donations, it will be very hard to stay open.

“It takes a lot of dedication, desire and you just got have a lot of people who are willing to give up to help somebody,” said Director, Bruce Cogdell.

Cogdell says their 15-year-old ambulances are in constant need of repair.

“These two units, we’re trying to replace the upkeep and maintenance on them.”

The $40,000 needed to buy two new were trucks doesn’t come from local, state, or federal dollars. A volunteer squad is not a part of a community tax base like EMS and fire, which funds the upkeep of these agencies.

“There are so many people out there, if they gave $10 apiece, we wouldn’t have to worry about anything. It’s just that much, you know,” Cogdell.

Cogdell said they want to serve as long as there is a need and, with a constantly increasing call volume, they feel they are still helping.

“This equipment that were wanting the people to have is for us to use to help them, it’s going to be their equipment. It’s going to be benefiting them,” said Cogdell.

Otherwise, if they don’t get it, Cogdell said they will fold

“If we can’t serve them and we can’t use them, we won’t be able to be here,” said Cogdell.

Wednesday they received an $11,000 grant through Spartanburg Regional Foundation for a new chest compression system. However, they still need your help.

If you would like to give, click below:
https://www.gofundme.com/equipment-to-rely-on-when-it-counts

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s