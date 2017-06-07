VIDEO: Boy pledges allegiance to flag when no one is watching

(WFLA) — A video has gone viral of a young Utah boy who took the time to say the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag when nobody was looking.

Jami Warner said she only knew about this because her 7-year-old son, Wyatt, was caught on a neighbor’s security camera.

The video was posted to Instagram, and Wyatt was seen riding a small motorbike up to his neighbor’s doorstep.

He is then seen approaching the house and when he notices the flag, he immediately stops. Wyatt then put his hand over his heart and recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag flying on the house.

Jami said in her post that she’s never seen him do anything like this.

