Walmart testing self-serve kiosk in Oklahoma

Warr Acres, Okla. (WSPA)– Walmart is testing a new kiosk to help make shopping easier for customers.

A Super Walmart in Oklahoma has rolled out a self-serve kiosk for online grocery pickup. Shoppers don’t have to leave their homes. They can shop tens of thousands of items online, or on a mobile browser.

Walmart says these orders can be ready for pickup immediately. Customers can pick up their orders at the kiosk, which sits in the parking lot.

This service is completely free, but there is a minimum purchase of $30.