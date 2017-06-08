Active shooter drill planned at Union Co. High School

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Don’t be alarmed if you see heavy law enforcement presence and emergency personnel at Union County High School on Thursday morning.

Officers and various emergency response agencies will hold an active shooter exercise. It starts at 8 a.m.

The drill will provide special training to first responders from agencies in Union, Spartanburg, Laurens and Chester counties.

The Union Daily Times reports students and faculty will participate in the training exercise, which simulates a mass shooting.