Active shooter drill planned at Union Co. High School

WSPA Staff Published:

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Don’t be alarmed if you see heavy law enforcement presence and emergency personnel at Union County High School on Thursday morning.

Officers and various emergency response agencies will hold an active shooter exercise. It starts at 8 a.m.

The drill will provide special training to first responders from agencies in Union, Spartanburg, Laurens and Chester counties.

The Union Daily Times reports students and faculty will participate in the training exercise, which simulates a mass shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s