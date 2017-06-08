Anderson Co. deputies give chase, car crashes

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office chased a fleeing vehicle that crashed shortly after the chase began Thursday night.

The vehicle crashed around 4 miles away from where the chase began at the intersection of Michelin Blvd. and Hwy 28 around 8:34 p.m., said the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in about a possible home invasion near Hwy 81 S and Hwy 28 Bypass. A K-9 unit found a suspect vehicle nearby.

When the deputies attempted to talk to the suspects inside the vehicle, it took off and deputies gave chase. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office reports that once the vehicle crashed, two of the three suspects inside were taken into custody without incident.

The third suspect took off on foot. They were captured near Hwy 28 Bypass in a field by deputies less than a mile from where the car crashed.

All three suspects are in Anderson County Sheriff’s Office custody. Their identities have not been released at this time.