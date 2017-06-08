Behind the Scenes Look at The Lion King’s Award Winning Costumes

How Long Can A Whale Go Without Eating? - What's the most popular pizza topping in japan? Jack Roper has the answers to these and more with You Don't Know Jack!

Backstage with Josh Turner at WSSL 100’s Pickin’ in the Park - WSSL 100’s Pickin’ in the Park brought one of the biggest crowds in the event’s history this year, full of fans eager to see headliner Josh …

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at what's brewing tonight!

Speckled Cakes - On the Food Scene tonight, we are helping you satisfy your sweet tooth with delicious cakes in southern jars. Amber with "Speckled Cakes" an…

National Negroni Week - On the Drink Scene tonight, it’s National Negroni Week and a local restaurant is celebrating with a charity twist. Bartender Drew Breen from…

Local Family of Six to be Featured on House Hunters - Another local family is about to be featured on HGTV! With four children, John Nolan and his wife Anne have been searching for a more spacio…

Top 3 Requests for Summer from Advanced Cosmetic Surgery - It's bathing suit season and everyone is looking for ways to get their bodies looking great.

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at What's Brewing tonight!

Find The Perfect Blackberry! - On the Food Scene tonight, it's the season for blackberries! Walker Miller from "The Happy Berry" is here to tell us more!