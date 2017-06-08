Drug house citation against daycare owner dismissed

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A citation against an owner of an Anderson daycare for running a drug house has been dropped, according to Anderson City Court.

Little Tykes Daycare on Bonham Court is run by Shirley Bell, according to online records by DSS.

On May 10th, Anderson Police cited Bell for operating a drug house.

Police say they found 0.7 grams of meth in Bell’s residence after an anonymous complaint about the home.

Cole Law Firm is representing Bell. They issued a news release saying Bell was issued a citation and not arrested.

“Cole Law Firm is pleased to resolve this misunderstanding and Ms. Bell remains focused on providing high-quality daycare at Little Tykes Daycare. We hope this relieves the concerns of her customers.”

Police also listed Bell’s son Michael Dillon Bell as a suspect for operating a drug house and distribution of meth.

Anderson Co. Detention Center lists Michael Bell in custody on the following charges:

· Manufacturing Distribution Etc. of Methamphetamine 1st (2 counts)

· Distribution Sell Manufacture Possession with Intent to Distribute near a School

· Possession other controlled substance in Schedule ! to V – 1st

· Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

· Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

· Trafficking Cocaine / 10 grams or more less 28 grams 1st

Jail records show he was booked on May 28 and not released.

Records show that Michael Dillon Bell was arrested for Distribution of Meth in August of 2016 and released on a $5,000 PR bond. Bell was also arrested in December on Shoplifting charges and released on a PR bond.

Their address on the incident report is listed next door to the Little Tykes Daycare.

The incident report does not reveal any details about what led up to the citations or why the citations were issued.

According to online records, the daycare has had 38 violations in three years. That number includes 12 serious violations of hazards and too few workers to how many children were present.