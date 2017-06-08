Free Summer Lunch Program in Anderson

Anderson Co., SC (WSPA) – Anderson school district five will be sponsoring the Summer Feeding program. The program will provide free meals Monday, June 12th through Friday, August 4th to any child 18 years of age or younger.

Meals are provided to all people who are in need. However, some sites require enrollment in their program to recieve a free meal.

Anderson School District Five Food and Nutrition Services provides an average of 1200 meals per day as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Feeding Program.

For a list of locations, please go to the Anderson School District Five website or http://www.A5FANS.com.