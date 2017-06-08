Man charged in Hwy 9 chase & crash in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – A man has been charged in a police chase and crash that involved 7 vehicle, including two Spartanburg Co. deputy vehicle.

Joshua Keith Fisher of Ridgeville Church Rd., Inman is charged with Failure to Stop, Armed Robbery, Grand Larceny, Housebreaking, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a disturbance with a weapon on Ridgeville Church Road after someone reported that a suspect with a pistol had fired a round.

Deputies saw the suspect’s vehicle on Ridgeville Church Road and attempted to stop him, but he fled the scene.

The suspect hit a tractor trailer and car on Highway 9 near Business I-85, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Troopers say a parked car was also hit as a result of the accident.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital. Deputies say he appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

The deputies who responded to the call were in a separate traffic accident. Troopers say a deputy tried to cross in front of another deputy’s SUV and hit it. When that happened, the accident was pushed into a third unit.

Troopers say three people were taken to the hospital.

Deputies say Fisher was at the hospital being treated for his injuries since Tuesday, but he was released from there around 11:00 AM Thursday morning and arrested on the above charges.