Man Wanted For Shooting At NC Deputy

Rutherford County, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County deputies are continuing the search for a man who injured a member of their force.

Deputy Jeffrey Burgess, 25, was hit in the face with debris after a bullet pierced his windshield during a chase Tuesday night. Burgess was chasing a suspect who fled from a Forest City police officer during a routine traffic stop.

Burgess was treated at a local hospital and later released, but the gunman is still on the loose.

“We have got a little bit more information now, we’re trying to move forward and get him in custody as quick as possible,” said Sheriff Chris Francis.

The suspect was last seen traveling in a blue Ford pickup authorities believed to be stolen from Spartanburg. The NC tag number is WVM4712.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (828) 286-8477.