ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – A manhunt for a suspect was happening on White City Park Rd. down to Old Pearman Dairy Rd., according to Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been captured.

Deputies and the sheriff’s office helicopter were searching the area.

Deputies say they tried to serve a warrant at a home on White City Park Rd. around 10 a.m. when the man went out the back door.