National Guard helicopter exercise in Henderson Co.

Henderson Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Are you seeing military helicopters in Henderson Co.

The NC National Guard, NC Emergency Management and local law enforcement are conducting domestic and homeland security exercises at Guion Farm and the Dupont Forest Region, according the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The training exercises will be using helicopters in the daylight hours no later than 8:00 p.m.

They say the exercises are intended to test and improve law enforcement and emergency responders effectiveness in natural and man-made disasters.