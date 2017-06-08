No Powerball jackpot winner, Saturday drawing worth $435 million

(WSPA) – There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing which means the next drawing will be for an estimated $435 million.

The June 7 numbers drawn were 5, 21, 57, 66, 69 and Powerball 13 according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

A ticket worth $2 million was sold in North Carolina. Someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 at a business in Dillon, South Carolina.

Saturday night’s drawing will have a one-time cash payout of $273 million. Players must buy tickets by 9:59 p.m. Saturday. The drawing will be held one hour later.