Plans for basketball academy housing tabled in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co. S.C. (WSPA) – A neighborhood in Anderson County is pushing back on proposed housing for a youth basketball academy.

According to the Anderson Independent Mail, Mike Rawson is the CEO of 22ft Academy, a for-profit venture that allows high school age teens from the U.S. and overseas to hone their basketball skills while attending local classes at Anderson Christian School.

The proposal is to have the students/players to live all together in a group of homes on a 7-acre property along Concord Rd. in Anderson, reports the Independent Mail. This can only be done if the residential property is officially listed as a special exception to house these teens.

Many residents near where the proposed building would be are concerned about the location. They do not want the building to be used to house 20 or more teenagers, citing issues with students living there last year causing traffic hazards while walking on Concord Rd. as well as potential hits to property values.

The Citizen’s Advocacy Board met Wednesday night in majority opposition to the proposal, says County Council Member Tom Allen, who represents the 4th district where this building is located.

People living in the Meadows subdivision near where the property is located came out to also present arguments against the “host house”, says Allen.

Thursday night was a second step in the process, involving the Zoning Board of Appeals. The Zoning Board of Appeals decided to table the decision to grant a special exception, citing the need for regulatory agencies to determine if the property can be used to house 20+ teens.

Deliberation on this situation will continue later in June.