Registered sex offender accused of having a Facebook page

McDowell Co., NC (WSPA)- Registered sex offender Richard Brent Streets, 41, of Pine Cove Rd. in Old Fort was charged with a sex offender registry violation and a parole violation, according to McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

NC law says a registered sex offender is prohibited from being on any form of social media.

Streets was sentenced to more than 15 years in 2004 for six counts of first-degree sexual offense to a child under 13.

He was released from prison in 2015 and was required to registered sex offender.