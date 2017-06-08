Southeastern Grocers recalls lima bean products

(WSPA) — The parent company of Bi-Lo has issued a voluntary recall of frozen vegetables that could contain foreign objects.

Southeastern Grocers issued the recall for packages of Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans that were sold in BI-LO stores in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes are as follows:

Southern Home Baby Lima Beans – 60788001195 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Baby Lima Beans – 60788001215 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Steamable Mixed Vegetables – 60788002193 (12 oz. package)

Southern Home Mixed Vegetables – 60788001209 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Frozen Mixed Vegetables – 60788001173 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Soup Vegetables – 60788001201 (16 oz. package)

The packages have a “best by” date of 2019.

Southeastern Grocers encourages customers to throw away the product or return it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call 866-946-6348 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.