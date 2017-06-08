Tractor trailer crash blocks US 74

POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) – One lane of US 74 is expected to be closed several hours Thursday after a tractor trailer overturned in Polk County.

The crash happened in the eastbound lane near Highway 9 (mile marker 166). The N.C. Highway Patrol says the truck driver was headed eastbound when he ran off the left side of the highway and wrecked in the median.

The truck driver was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

No other units were involved in the wreck.

Troopers say the driver was hauling small plastic bottles. The cargo must be offloaded before the tractor trailer can be righted and hauled away, which is expected to take several hours.