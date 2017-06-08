VIDEO: Subway employee tells robber to ‘get a job’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, a man walked into a Subway restaurant in Warren, Ohio, demanding money. But what happened next even caught him by surprise.

A video that’s been shared over 65,000 times on social media shows employee Cathy Stafford confronting the robber with some pretty strong words.

“I guess some people just have that courage here and there,” she said.

It all unfolded at the Subway on Parkman Road just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Since then, it’s been the talk of the town.

In the video, Stafford tells the man to “get a job” and even asks him if he’s the one who’s been robbing other businesses along Parkman Road recently.

“I don’t know what took over me. I guess sometimes I do things I shouldn’t do and I speak, just whatever comes to my mind, it just comes out,” she told WKBN on Wednesday.

Sierra Harper said she was shocked by what her fellow Subway employee was saying.

“It was scary because you don’t know in that mindset what he’s thinking, if he could jump over the counter.”

Harper is the one who recorded the encounter and even snapped a few still pictures of man’s face.

“I’d say he got caught, in a way,” she said. “Everybody’s seen this video and people have said that they know who he is.”

He only got away with $13 in the tip jar.

This is the second time in less than a week someone robbed the Subway.

Warren Detective John Greaver said police have received several tips in this case and will be following up on them.