2 men accused of selling Heroin & Fentanyl in Buncombe Co.

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Two men have been arrested in Buncombe, Co. within the last two weeks for the trafficking of Heroin and Fentanyl, according to Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Jerrell Brown was booked on charges of:

Three counts of Trafficking in Opium/Heroin (Heroin/Fentanyl mixture), one count of Possession with the intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin/Fentanyl mixture), one count of Possession with the intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine), one count of Felony Possession of Marijuana, one count of Maintaining a Vehicle for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substances, one count of Carrying a Concealed Handgun, and one count of Resist, Obstruct, or Delay of a Public Officer (Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office).

The sheriff’s office says Brown was placed under a 1 million dollar secured bond and remains in custody.

Devan Michael was booked on charges of:

Three counts of Trafficking in Opium/Heroin (Heroin/Fentanyl mixture), one count of Possession with the intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin/Fentanyl mixture), one count of Possession with the intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine), one count of Possession with the intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Dronabinol), one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (two Assault rifles and two handguns), and one count of Maintaining a Vehicle for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substances (Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office).

The sheriff’s office says Michael was also placed under a 1 million dollar secured bond and remains in custody.

The Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Dept. would like you to call the task force at (828)-232-1580 and/or Crime Stoppers at (828)-250-5050 if you know of anyone who sells or distributes illegal narcotics in the area.