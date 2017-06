For 13 years the families of the Superbike Motorsports families searched for answers, who killed their loved ones and why?

Little did they know the snowball of information that would come after a woman was found chained alive in a shipping container.

Over the next week, we will reveal access to the case files only 7 News got. A look at who serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is, and the crimes of his past.

