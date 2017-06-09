Asheville Police need help to find missing man

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for help to find a man who hasn’t been seen in a week.

Thomas Alan Fisher last had contact with friends on June 2.

Fisher is 6’2″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes plus a tattoo on his neck that read “Theo.” We’re told he has many more tattoos on his arms.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Thomas Alan Fisher, they’re asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

#MISSINGPERSON: Thomas A. Fisher. Last seen 6/2/17. W/M, 6'2", 175 lbs, brown hair/blue eyes, tattoos on neck & arms https://t.co/RzNHwq3hen pic.twitter.com/4rbTwqT1dt — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) June 9, 2017