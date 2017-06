PICKENS, Co. (WSPA) – There is going to be a solar eclipse watch event at Southern Wesleyan University, according to Pickens Co.

WHEN: AUGUST 21, 2017

WHERE: SOUTHERN WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY

WHAT: AN EVENT INCLUDING FUN ACTIVITIES, A LIVE NASA STREAM OF THE ECLIPSE, FOOD TRUCKS, VARIOUS VENDORS, AND MORE

The County of Pickens says that all are welcome to attend the event, and that Pickens offers one of the best viewing opportunities in the area.