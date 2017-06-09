Facebook posts threatened Pickens Co. sheriff, say deputies

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – A man is in jail after he threatened Pickens Co. deputies and the sheriff on Facebook, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joey William Woodall, 38, of Six Mile is charged with Threatening the Life of a Public Official.

Deputies say Woodall was arrested after he made two public Facebook posts threatening the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

“When I get pissed off and start shooting pickens county kkkopps don’t say I didn’t warn ya,” Woodall posted, according to sheriff’s office.

A second post said he hoped that “Rick Clark” would be shot, according to investigators.

He is currently at Oconee Detention Facility, waiting to be transported back to Pickens, where he will face a bond hearing.