For the first time in history, the Flat Rock Playhouse is producing Annie the Musical! Their production features Carly Gendell as “Annie,” who recently debuted on Broadway in “School of Rock” as the original Marcy. The dog “Sandy” in the show will be played by a rescue dog “Macy,” who is fresh off Broadway’s National Tour of Annie and has performed on Broadway in Annie’s revival show. Jennifer Martin has a look at the show.

