Greenville County Puts Items Up For Auction

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Thousands of people will visit Greenville Saturday for the much-anticipated Greenville County Surplus Auction.

The auction raises money for the county’s general fund by putting used and confiscated items up for bid. Those items include cars, power tools, jewelry, appliances and even excavation equipment, like backhoes.

“We get somewhere between 2500 and 3500 people come in here,” said Alan Fairfield, fleet manager for Greenville County. “They’re in here today previewing already.”

Brad Evans tells 7 News he plans to bid on a backhoe. “The auctions are nice,” he said. “You can get a pretty good deal.”

The auction will be held on Keith Drive in Greenville Saturday between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. Last year’s auction raised $286,000.