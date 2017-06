The Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find missing 15-year-old Terah Hunsicker.

She was reported missing from her home on Jun 7.

She is 5’5″

167 lbs.

Short black hair

Green eyes

Piercing above her right eyebrow

If you have information about the location of Hunsicker, please contact Detective Adrienne Wallace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-6247 or Rutherford County 911 Communications Center 828-286-2911.