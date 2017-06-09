JG’s Backpack: Campbell’s Bridge and Poinsett Bridge

By Published:

JG picks up a 2017 Rav 4 XLE from Dave Edward’s Toyota in Spartanburg to hit up some of his favorite local spots. Tonight’s adventure is all about bridges! JG stops at South Carolina’s only remaining covered bridge, Campbell’s Covered Bridge and the oldest bridge in the state, The Poinsett Bridge.

For more information on Campbell’s Covered Bridge: https://greenvillerec.com/parks/campbells-covered-bridge/

For more informaton of Poinsett Bridge:http://www.sciway.net/sc-photos/greenville-county/poinsett-bridge.html

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s