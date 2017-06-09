JG’s Backpack: Campbell’s Bridge and Poinsett Bridge

JG picks up a 2017 Rav 4 XLE from Dave Edward’s Toyota in Spartanburg to hit up some of his favorite local spots. Tonight’s adventure is all about bridges! JG stops at South Carolina’s only remaining covered bridge, Campbell’s Covered Bridge and the oldest bridge in the state, The Poinsett Bridge.

For more information on Campbell’s Covered Bridge: https://greenvillerec.com/parks/campbells-covered-bridge/

For more informaton of Poinsett Bridge:http://www.sciway.net/sc-photos/greenville-county/poinsett-bridge.html