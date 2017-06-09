Man leads deputies on chase, crashes say Spartanburg deputies

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg deputies are searching for a man they say led them on a chase, crashed and ran near Una.

They say the suspect is Donald Leonard Brown.

The report says deputies chased him for a half mile after he ran from a traffic stop.

He turned onto Case Ave., hit a truck parked on the shoulder and crashed into a fence, according to deputies.

He then got out and ran toward Smythe St.

The deputy started to chase the driver when they heard someone screaming for help inside the suspect vehicle.

The man in the passenger sear said he didn’t know why Brown ran.

The deputy searched the passenger and found a glass pipe commonly used to smoke crack cocaine and a small amount of marijuana in his pocket, according to the deputy.