Man shot by Anderson deputies arrested

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A man who was wounded in a confrontation with Anderson Co. deputies has been arrested, according the sheriff’s office.



Sheriff Chad McBride said a deputy shot an armed man who was found inside a woman’s home around 7 p.m. Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of Lakewood Drive and Brown Road.

The victim told deputies that the man flashed a gun at her before trying to get into a van. McBride says a nearby deputy responded and commanded the man to drop a weapon several times.

A witness says the suspect got out of the van and aggressively approached the officer moments before the shooting.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

McBride said the suspect apologized on his way to the hospital and appeared to be under the influence.

Jonathan Glenn Simpson, 55, of Barnwell has been charged with:

Pointing and presenting a firearm at a person

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

First-degree burglary

Simpson is in the Anderson County Detention Center