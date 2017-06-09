New principal announced for Liberty Middle School

LIBERTY, SC (WSPA) – Liberty Middle School students will be led by a new principal in the coming school year.

The Pickens County School District announced Friday that Lisa Cassidy will be moving into the role.

According to the district, Cassidy was previously with Anderson School District One as Director of Planning and Development.

“Mrs. Cassidy has unique experience and qualifications that we think will make her a strong leader at Liberty Middle,” said Dr. Danny Merck, School District of Pickens County Superintendent. “She knows the challenges for students making the transition from elementary school, and she has a vision for how middle school sets the stage for success in high school and college. I’m confident that the Liberty community is going to enjoy getting to know her.”

The district also said the school’s previous principal of 3 years, Dr. Tim Mullis, will become the district-wide Discipline Interventionist starting this summer.