Shooting in Greenwood, police looking for suspect

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police just responded to a shooting incident at the corner of Edgefield St. and Chace Ave. Friday afternoon.

They say no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as tall and thin and was reportedly in an older model white sedan, possibly a Toyota or Nissan.

Anyone who may have information on the suspect’s whereabouts or information about this shooting is urged to contact the Greenwood Police as soon as possible. You can use our website tip form, contact us on Facebook, or call (864)942-8405.