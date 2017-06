(WSPA) – Father’s Day is right around the corner, and this year you won’t have to settle for a tie or socks. There are some tech gifts your dad may be interested in.

They include Chromecast Audio which turns stereos or speakers into a wireless music system.

There’s even something for the health-conscious: the Mocaheart scans thumbs to measure heart rates and blood flow.

If your dad enjoys sports, you could get him the Blast Motion, which allows him to track and analyze performances with the app.