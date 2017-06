UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A truck belonging to a construction company was hit by a train Friday afternoon in the City of Union, according to the Union Public Safety Department.

Crews were called out around 3:30 p.m. for a truck hit by a train near Thompson Blvd. and Aqua Ln., according to Union dispatch.

Chief Sam White with Union Public Safety said that there were no significant injuries reported in this incident but the train was stopped for some time while crews cleaned up the scene.