2 charged after baby left in hot van in Dorman Centre parking lot

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Two people were charged and arrested after a six-month-old baby girl was left in a hot van that was parked at the Dorman Centre.

Spartanburg Police charged Cordarius Oneil Gray and Laquetta Nicole Mallory with child neglect. They were arrested around 10:00 pm Thursday according to officers.

The arrests came a day after a Walmart employee broke out windows of the van in the parking lot outside the store to rescue the baby that was sweating and shaking.

The Spartanburg Police incident report says a shopper was next to the van when she heard the baby crying Wednesday afternoon around 3:00. The woman says all the windows to the van were rolled up and the doors were locked.

She says she stayed with the van while her husband went into Walmart to inform the employees. Two Walmart employees came out and broke windows to get into the van. They removed the baby girl and kept her until EMS arrived at the scene.

The baby was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Both suspects said they forgot the infant was still in the van according to the police report. Gray and Mallory were released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center around 4:00 am Friday.