Weekend events for June 10, 11

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at area events happening the weekend of June 10 and 11.

The Upstate Farm Tour is happening this weekend. You’ll have the chance to visit farms all across the Upstate and get a behind the scenes look where their food comes from. The event not only supports local farming but hopes to encourage people to buy local. That’s happening tomorrow and Sunday.

Journey is coming to Greenville this weekend. The rock band is playing at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Asia. If you want to go you can still get tickets online.

The annual Aviation Expo in partnership with the South Carolina Festival of Flowers is happening tomorrow.

The theme this year is “Salute to Veterans Across the Ages.” Starting at noon tomorrow you can see all kinds of military air crafts and vehicles. They’ll have food and live music. It all leads up to the air show that starts at 6 p.m.