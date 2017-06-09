Woman charged with human trafficking violations in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville woman was arrested Friday on multiple charges of human trafficking among other crimes, according to the Greenville Police Department.

According to the arrest report, the Greenville Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Task Force aligned in 2016, tasked with the job of investigating crimes relating to federal and state human trafficking laws.

In early 2017 the combined forces began receiving tips about reports of human trafficking, resulting in an investigation revealing crimes that reportedly happened from March 2014 to 2017.

The law enforcement officers determined suspect Veronica Perdomo, 42 of Greenville was involved in these alleged crimes.

Investigators with the case determined that Perdomo was claiming to be an attorney and an agent of the Department of Homeland Security who worked with immigration officials to help obtain legal citizenship status. According to the report, she would provide the customers with legal documents for money.

It was later discovered that Perdomo reportedly extorted more than $20,000 from 12 victims through fraudulent representation.

Perdomo is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on the following charges: 12 counts of Trafficking, 7 counts of Blackmail/Extortion, 12 counts of Obtaining a signature/property under false pretenses, and one count of Fraudulently impersonating an officer to secure property.

Anyone who may have been affected by Perdomo’s alleged actions is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.