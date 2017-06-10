11-year-old saves mom after wheelchair rolls into pool

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 11-year-old girl jumped into an apartment complex’s pool to save her mother from drowning on Thursday.

The scary incident happened just after 1 p.m. at Autumn Chase Apartments at the intersection of Rivergate Parkway and Dickerson Pike.

Shawnda Webb, who is paraplegic, told News 2 she went to the pool and forgot to put the break on her wheelchair.

“Next thing I know, I go over into the water,” she said. “My daughter made a jump into the water, and I was choking, trying to keep my face above water until she got me to safety.”

Her daughter, 11-year-old Arabella, tried to care for her mother while calling 911.

“If it wasn’t for her, jumping in and being so courageous like she knew what she was doing,” Webb said. “I’m thankful for her, I’m thankful for God most definitely, and I’m thankful to be alive.”

The mother told News 2 she’ll no longer go that close to a pool after the terrifying ordeal.

