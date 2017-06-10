2 displaced, hospitalized after house fire in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least two people are injured and have been displaced after a house caught on fire on Ivy Road, according to the Chesnee Community Fire Department.

A call came in at about 9:35 a.m. on Saturday.

Two people were inside the house at the time of the fire and were injured, fire officials say.

They have both been taken by EMS to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The house has significant damage, firefighters say.

They say the fire started in a bedroom and has been listed as accidental.

Chesnee, Mayo, Cooley Springs, and Mountain View Fire Departments responded to the fire.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Inmate found dead in Spartanburg Co. Detention Center The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and SLED are holding a joint investigation into the inmate’s death. The cause of …

Adam West, star of TV’s “Batman,” dead at 88 Adam West, the actor best known for his role in the 1960s “Batman” series, has died, CBS News has learned. He was 88.

Woman charged with human trafficking violations in Greenville Co. A Greenville woman was arrested Friday on multiple charges of human trafficking among other crimes, according to the Greenville Police Depar…

PICS: Inside storage container where Kala Brown was found We have an inside look at the storage container where Todd Kohlhepp’s only living victim, Kala Brown was found.