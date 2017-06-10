2 displaced, hospitalized after house fire in Cherokee Co.

By Published: Updated:

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least two people are injured and have been displaced after a house caught on fire on Ivy Road, according to the Chesnee Community Fire Department.

A call came in at about 9:35 a.m. on Saturday.

Two people were inside the house at the time of the fire and were injured, fire officials say.

They have both been taken by EMS to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The house has significant damage, firefighters say.

They say the fire started in a bedroom and has been listed as accidental.

Chesnee, Mayo, Cooley Springs, and Mountain View Fire Departments responded to the fire.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s