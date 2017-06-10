4 men, 2 teens arrested in connection to burglary, car theft ring

By Published:
Michael Alan Ford, Jerry Wayne Johnson Jr.

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Four men and two teens have been arrested after investigators say they were connected to a burglary and car theft ring.

Michael Alan Ford was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, and possession/receiving stolen goods.

Jerry Wayne Johnson, Jr. has been charged with providing false information to police, unlawful possession of a schedule IV narcotic, possession of marijuana, and possession/receiving stolen goods.

Ricky Jay Owens, Jr. has been charged with grand larceny.

Robert Paul Maes was charged with grand larceny, possession/receiving stolen goods, pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm, malicious damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of methamphetamine.

Robert Paul Maes, Ricky Jay Owens Jr.
Robert Paul Maes, Ricky Jay Owens Jr.

Ford, Johnson, Owens, and Maes are all being held at the Laurens County Detention Center.

The two juveniles are 15 and 16 years old and have been transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Investigators were able to recover a 2010 Chevy Impala, a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup stolen from Simpsonville, a 2016 Chevy Silverado, a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup, a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis stolen from Simpsonville, and a 2004 Suzuki F4 motorcycle.

This investigation is ongoing.

