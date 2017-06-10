Car crashes into home on N Washington Ave in Greenville Co.

By Published:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home on North Washington Avenue, according to Greenville County dispatch.

The accident happened at about 9:49 p.m. Saturday.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s