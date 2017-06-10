Car crashes into home on N Washington Ave in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home on North Washington Avenue, according to Greenville County dispatch.

The accident happened at about 9:49 p.m. Saturday.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Inmate found dead in Spartanburg Co. Detention Center The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and SLED are holding a joint investigation into the inmate’s death. The cause of …

Adam West, star of TV’s “Batman,” dead at 88 Adam West, the actor best known for his role in the 1960s “Batman” series, has died, CBS News has learned. He was 88.

Woman charged with human trafficking violations in Greenville Co. A Greenville woman was arrested Friday on multiple charges of human trafficking among other crimes, according to the Greenville Police Depar…

PICS: Inside storage container where Kala Brown was found We have an inside look at the storage container where Todd Kohlhepp’s only living victim, Kala Brown was found.