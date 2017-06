Columbia –

Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Dawn Staley hosted an elite girls basketball camp for rising 8th-12th graders. Helping coach Staley with the camp were several current and former Gamecock players like A’ja Wilson, Alaina Coates and others. This camp is a valuable way for the Gamecocks to get a closer look at some of the players they are recruiting to see how their skill sets fit into the South Carolina way of doing things.