Foods you can eat that may help you look younger

(WFLA) — It’s fair to say that most of us want to look younger and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

But, did you know that in addition to using products for your face and skin that help, eating certain foods can also reduce the signs of aging and bring back that healthy glow?

Registered dietitian Abigail Dougherty recommends filling up your plate with a rainbow of colors.

“Green and yellow vegetables, like green and yellow peppers and any type of greens, may help with reducing wrinkling around the crows feet area a study on Japanese women found,” said Dougherty.

In addition to yellow and green, adding tomatoes, citrus and pomegranate have also been shown to reduce aging.

Healthy sources of fat from avocado and extra virgin olive oil have also been known to help with aging.

It’s never too late to start eating for your health and your youth.

