Inmate found dead in Spartanburg Co. Detention Center

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate in the Spartanburg County Detention Center was found dead early Saturday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Amarendra Dasa, 21 of Spartanburg was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m. inside the detention center.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and SLED are holding a joint investigation into Dasa’s death. The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the coroner.

SLED says that they were contacted this morning by the detention center and sent an agent to investigate.

