Laurens Police: Officer dragged by car, taken to hospital

LAURENS, S.C. (WPSA) – Laurens Police say officers were called to an apartment complex on Spring Street around midnight Friday.

Police say they located suspicious vehicle, and an officer attempted a traffic stop. The officer asked the driver to get out of the vehicle. The driver opened the vehicle door and started driving, dragging the officer with the vehicle, according to police.

Powell Asset Protection, armed security guards hired by the housing authority also responded to the scene. Those officer fired shots, hitting the vehicle.

Police say the suspect fled on foot and was chased to Whelon road. The Laurens County Sheriff’s office and Clinton Public Safety arrested the suspect around 5:30 a.m. in Clinton.

That officer was taken to the hospital for cuts on their nose and head, but has been released, police say.

A SLED processing officer was involved in the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement used a K-9 team and an aviation unit to help locate the suspect.