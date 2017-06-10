NC prison worker accused of having sex with inmate, officials say

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A case manager for Maury Correctional Institution faces charges after having sex with an inmate, authorities said.

On Friday the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested Yolanda Harrison.

Following her arrest, deputies said the 36-year-old confessed to having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Harrison was assigned to the facility for six months and has since resigned.

Her next court appearance is June 16.

