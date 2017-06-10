Parents died of fentanyl OD with kids in car, autopsy says

Published:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida couple found dead near their running car with their three young children in the backseat died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the Volusia County medical examiner on Friday released its report into the deaths of Daniel and Heather Kelsey.

The two were found on the side of Interstate 4 in December. The couple’s three boys, ages 2, 1 and an infant, were inside the car strapped into their car seats watching a movie.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the autopsies showed no foul play or signs of trauma in the deaths of 32-year-old Daniel and 30-year-old Heather Kelsey.

The newspaper reports 27 fatal fentanyl overdoes in Volusia County last year, four times more than in 2014.

