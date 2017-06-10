Pedestrian dies days after being hit on Hwy 357 in Spartanburg Co.

Published:

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person is dead after being struck by a car on Highway 357, near Holly Springs Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7th.

The pedestrian was walking south on Highway 357 when a man who was driving a Hummer–and also traveling south–hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional where they died today.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

