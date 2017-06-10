SC man accused of exposing himself to 4-year-old girl

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man is in custody for exposing himself to a child in a fast food restaurant, deputies say.

Wilfred Tompkins, 59, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and indecent exposure for the incident that happened at the McDonald’s on College Park Road in Ladson.

“That split second is what these people take advantage of,” said Kelly Hardwick, the victim’s mother.

Hardwick was at work when the incident happened and says a family member took her kids to play when one of them got a bloody nose at the ball pit. “She had her back turned for a second and a man snuck up to my daughter,” said Hardwick.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Tompkins was seen playing with children near the ball pit inside the restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

A witness says they saw Tompkins lure a young girl behind a basketball goal by asking her if she wanted candy. When the girl walked over, the witness told deputies Tompkins took out genitals and began fondling himself in front of the girl.

According to BCSO, other witnesses were able to get the children out of the play area and they contained Tompkins until deputies arrived.

Arrest records show Tompkins was arrested for exposing himself to an 8-year-old 2015, but was found mentally unfit for a trial.

Tompkins is currently at Hill-Finklea Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

