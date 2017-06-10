VIDEO: Stranger jumps on woman’s car, smashes windshield

ATLANTA (WFLA) – Dashcam video captured the shocking moment an Atlanta woman had her windshield stomped in by a stranger.

The incident occurred at a shopping center around 1:30 pm Monday afternoon.

The woman told police she was leaving the Kroger supermarket around 1:30 pm on Monday when all of the sudden, a man hopped onto the hood of her Hyundai Sonata and began kicking in the windshield several times until it shattered before running away, according to local affiliate WXIA. He seems to be holding a sharp object in his hand.

Unfortunately, the dashcam did not capture any audio from the incident, but the victim was reportedly was screaming for help.

The unidentified suspect is still at large and Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

More stories you may like on 7News

Inmate found dead in Spartanburg Co. Detention Center The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and SLED are holding a joint investigation into the inmate’s death. The cause of …

Adam West, star of TV’s “Batman,” dead at 88 Adam West, the actor best known for his role in the 1960s “Batman” series, has died, CBS News has learned. He was 88.

Woman charged with human trafficking violations in Greenville Co. A Greenville woman was arrested Friday on multiple charges of human trafficking among other crimes, according to the Greenville Police Depar…

PICS: Inside storage container where Kala Brown was found We have an inside look at the storage container where Todd Kohlhepp’s only living victim, Kala Brown was found.