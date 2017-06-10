VIDEO: Woman falls down open sidewalk cellar door

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (WCMH) – Surveillance video from New Jersey shows a woman fall head first into an open sidewalk cellar door.

She tumbled six feet down through an open cellar door that she didn’t see in front of her. The whole thing was caught on camera, WCBS reported.

A utility worker was doing some work under the sidewalk and opened the door. Minutes later, a woman down the block started walking straight toward the open door.

Right before she got to the door, video shows her looking at her phone and then flipping head first into the basement.

Moments later, fire crews pulled her out and put her on a stretcher. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said the 67-year-old woman appeared to have been distracted by the phone.

Relatives of the woman told WCBS she was not distracted by the phone and said she is legally blind and diabetic.

